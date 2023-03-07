Biden officials claim rogue Ukrainian Navy Seals pulled off deep sea Nord Stream sabotage, despite Ukraine not having a functioning navy
The state's churnalists continue to publish anonymously sourced, comically deficient tales of ruling class heroism.
The people in charge have become comically deficient at spinning tales of ruling class heroism and international intrigue, as evidenced by their latest story about the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines.
The Dossier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From scripts de…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.