Meet Bharat Ramamurti. He has never run a business, nor has he ever worked for one.

Yet he’s the top economic adviser for the Kamala Harris campaign, and a not-so-covert socialist ideologue who intends to cripple the American economy through ruthlessly “progressive” taxation.

He may have first appeared on your radar Wednesday afternoon after his appearance on CNBC, during which he advocated for the campaign’s 25 percent unrealized gains tax proposal. The full clip is worth your time:

We discussed this proposal last week in The Dossier:

But Mr Ramamurti has long been operating within the power centers of the Democratic Party.

A Harvard and Yale Law School graduate, Ramamurti has never run a business nor held a corporate job. Nonetheless, he has plenty of “ideas” for how to manage the American economy.

Before joining the Biden Administration as Deputy Director of the

National Economic Council, he was Senator Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) senior counsel on economic policy for eight years. He has since left the Biden Administration for the Harris campaign.

Ramamurti’s commitment to progressivism (socialism) repeatedly revealed itself during his tenure with Senator Warren, when he spearheaded the senator’s signature proposal for a wealth tax, co-sponsored by some of Warren’s far-left colleagues.

The wealth tax sought to impose an annual tax on the wealth of individuals or families with “net assets” over $50 million. The wealth tax starts at 2 percent annually and rises to 6 percent for those with “net assets” over $1 billion. In short, it is a plan to “eat the rich” and have the government seize the wealth (again, on an annual basis) of people determined by the government to have done too well. Of course, these proposed taxes would come in addition to the taxes these individuals and families are already paying. It reveals a deeply embedded, committed socialist outlook on economics and individual rights, driven into Ramamurti during his time at Harvard and Yale, and defined by the notion that government can act as a fairer and more equitable distributor of wealth than free markets. Successful Americans must be punished for creating jobs and bringing value to society, Ramamurti argued, so it was time to shake them down and have the government redistribute the proceeds.

On X, Ramamurti became a fierce advocate for his staple initiative under Sen. Warren, declaring that the revenues generated by the wealth tax would result in all kinds of free stuff, like the canceling of student debt, in addition to free college and “universal child care.” A progressive utopia could be had, Ramamurti pledged, if only his fellow Americans would commit themselves to supporting his plan to Eat The Rich.

When he joined the Biden Administration, Ramamurti put the wealth tax stuff on the back burner. He instead became a force for shoving the DEI and ESG agendas down the throat of the American people.

“Mr. Ramamurti was among those pushing for more expanded relief that could help Black students and other students of color with particularly large debt levels,” wrote The New York Times.

“He was very conscious of racial equity and distributional impacts,” a top Biden adviser said of his work in the administration.

Now he is the point man for the Kamala Harris campaign’s push for an unrealized earnings tax, a hyper-progressive shakedown plan for an annual 25 percent minimum tax on “unrealized gains” of wealthy individuals. Similar to the idea for a wealth tax, unrealized gains would likely be calculated by massively expanding the government’s surveillance and censorship apparatus.

Both the wealth tax and the newly crafted unrealized earning tax are truly Orwellian concepts, which serves as the ultimate government power grab. America’s original federal income tax only applied to less than one percent of all households. It now applies to almost three-quarters of the country. These new tax policies would eventually envelop the nation, too.

Bharat Ramamurti is one of many dangerous ideologues who staff the Kamala Harris campaign and are likely to achieve top positions in a Harris Administration. Usually it's a bit of a political exaggeration to claim that the Democratic Party’s platform is nothing but lunatic socialism. But with this Kamala 2024 campaign, that's become a possible reality that America faces with the upcoming election in November.