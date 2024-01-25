Is Apple about to change the world again? w/ John Sherrod
Is the “Spatial Computing” era upon us? Next week, the tech giant is launching what might be its most revolutionary product since the iPhone.
Jordan Schachtel
and
John William Sherrod
Jan 25, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Today on The Dossier Podcast, we sat down with John William Sherrod, a longtime Apple watcher and enthusiast.

Far from a progressive corporate stenographer for Silicon Valley, he reports and commentates on the tech world from a self-described right wing/libertarian perspective.

John and I discussed the hype behind Apple’s new “spatial computing” device, along with a lot of other topics related to the technology and politics of Silicon Valley.

Follow The Dossier Podcast on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, and any of your favorite podcasting apps.

You can follow John’s work at his Substack Your Apple Update below:

Your Apple Update

Keeping you updated on the latest news related to Apple and its products and services. Subscribe for regular, insightful commentary on the latest developments from Cupertino.
By John William Sherrod

Share

0 Comments
The Dossier

The Dossier Podcast

Documenting the new normal with independent investigative podcasting

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Jordan Schachtel
John William Sherrod
Writes Your Apple Update Subscribe

Recent Episodes

36:44
36:44
Greg Abbott and the Texas Guard defy the feds: live from the the Southern Border w/ Julio Rosas
 • 
Jordan Schachtel
22:45
Americans have every right to challenge and reject the Biden Admin's war propaganda
 • 
Jordan Schachtel
21:46
Biden regime doubles down on controlled demolition of American energy
 • 
Jordan Schachtel
23:09
Just say no to World War III over Donetsk
 • 
Jordan Schachtel
21:58
Whodunnit? Why the Biden Administration probably sabotaged the Nord Stream system
 • 
Jordan Schachtel
National Divorce: Texas, Florida, and the future of American freedom (w/ David Reaboi)
 • 
Jordan Schachtel
Leading the resistance to COVID Mania in New York City (w/ Gavin Wax)
 • 
Jordan Schachtel