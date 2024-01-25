Is Apple about to change the world again? w/ John Sherrod

Today on The Dossier Podcast, we sat down with John William Sherrod, a longtime Apple watcher and enthusiast.

Far from a progressive corporate stenographer for Silicon Valley, he reports and commentates on the tech world from a self-described right wing/libertarian perspective.

John and I discussed the hype behind Apple’s new “spatial computing” device, along with a lot of other topics related to the technology and politics of Silicon Valley.

