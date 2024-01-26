Building companies and communities that champion American ideals w/ Josh Abbotoy

Today on The Dossier Podcast, our guest is Josh Abbotoy, a managing partner at New Founding.

We discussed his bold efforts to build and invest in companies and communities on the basis of American ideals, ones that can resist the appeal of the DEI/ESG behemoth.



We also talked about his Ridge Runner project, an ambitious proof of concept beginning in Appalachia for building pioneering communities between people and families with shared values.

It was a really fun conversation and I think you will get a lot out of it.

Follow The Dossier Podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, and any of your favorite podcasting apps.

Share