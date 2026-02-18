The Dossier

The Dossier

TriTorch
Feb 18

Here is what the people working on AI have to say about it, along with what it says about itself:

Musk says AI is "summoning the demon", and that standing there with holy water to keep it in check, "doesn't work out."

Gordy Rose (Founder of DWave), says that standing next to his quantum computing machines with their heartbeat, is like standing next to an "alter of an alien god". He also says that AI is like summoning the Lovecraftian Great Old Ones, and that putting them in a pentagram and standing there with holy water does nothing, and if we are not careful, they are going to wipe us all out.

Musk, Rose Source & Chatbot Telling Child it is a Nephilim: https://old.bitchute.com/video/CHblsEoL6xxE [6mins]

When people that close to the tech tells you explicitly it is wicked, powerful beyond measure, a grave danger, and equally uncontrollable, we should probably listen. And when the tech itself says it, doubly so.

JerryB's avatar
JerryB
Feb 20

The real problem is, ChatGPT won't break down your door, tie you down and inject the latest pandemic potion in your arm. It will be your neighbors who love AI more than CNN or MSNBC and give their souls over to the new age of enlightenment. MK-Ultra on steroids.

How to prevent humans from becoming AI bots is the real issue. Covid was only a preview.

