JW Writes
Feb 13

I don't disagree, but as a 60 year old woman (who never has a real use for AI), I don't know how I have any say whatsoever in the shape of it. Other than potentially reading long docs/contracts, what would I use it for? And how would my use effect it? Those are genuine questions as "just a user" (in the most optimistic scenario)... I know they learn but I doubt they learn from "hey Grok, tell me what this test result means" or "find me a recipe for risotto".

TriTorch
Feb 13

An important heads up on AI conservatives: Musk says AI is "summoning the demon", and that standing there with holy water to keep it in check, "doesn't work out."

Gordy Rose (Founder of DWave), says that standing next to his quantum computing machines with their heartbeat, is like standing next to an "alter of an alien god". He also says that AI is like summoning the Lovecraftian Great Old Ones, and that putting them in a pentagram and standing there with holy water does nothing, and if we are not careful, they are going to wipe us all out.

Musk, Rose Source & Chatbot Telling Child it is a Nephilim: https://old.bitchute.com/video/CHblsEoL6xxE [6mins]

The Book of Enoch holds the Nephilim's and AI's secret:

Among the Most Fascinating Presentations on Book of Enoch, Fallen Angels, Nephilim, Giants, Spirits: https://old.bitchute.com/video/CVLBF3QP6PlE [68mins]

Quantum computing messes with the very fabric of God's reality. It is a host for demons.

Book of Enoch: the one book that explains AI that every Christian needs to study immediately, that was ruthlessly mocked and cast out to ensure almost no Christian would.

