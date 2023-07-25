There has been lots of intrigue into Tucker Carlson’s infamous meeting with former president Donald Trump at the very beginning of the Covid hysteria era. At the time, Carlson said he felt a “moral obligation” to travel to Mar-a-Lago on March 7, 2020, to warn President Trump about the virus he worried could potentially devastate the United States.

According to Chadwick Moore, the author of TUCKER, Carlson now believes that it was “the greatest public mistake he ever made,” and “it would not take him long to realize how devastatingly wrong he’d been, or to begin trying to repair the damage.”

In his meeting with President Trump, Carlson says he told the president that the coronavirus issue was so serious that “he could easily lose the election over Covid.”

The former Fox News host was correct, but not in the way he once believed.

Nonetheless, one month later, in April of 2020, Tucker was on the warpath. He was no longer concerned about a Flu-like illness, but about what the government was doing in the name of supposedly protecting people from one.

He was soon “urging views to question all federal guidance on Covid, noting that in their alleged efforts to curb the pandemic, the authorities were moving to crush our most fundamental freedoms,” Moore writes.

Carlson remained defiant into the mRNA era, advising that “no one should get” the genetic injections developed by Pfizer and Moderna, the book recalls.

In TUCKER, Carlson opens up about how his perspective changed so rapidly.

“I assumed the CDC wouldn’t lie. I was wrong. Then they kept the weed dispensaries open but closed the churches,” Carlson explains. “Nobody I knew died from Covid. The only person I knew who did die, would die from the vax.”

“Being a total skeptic anyway, really just watching it all unfold, and its being so completely different from what they claimed it was going to be, that was enough,” he added.

