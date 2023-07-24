If you noticed some tension in the room between Tucker Carlson and former Vice President Mike Pence during the recent Blaze Media presidential forum in Iowa, rest assured, the antipathy between the two men didn’t suddenly arrive due to a heated disagreement over America’s Ukraine policy. No, this level of animus was built up over several decades.

The Dossier has acquired an advance copy of TUCKER, the new authorized biography of Tucker Carlson, which is set to hit bookstores on August 1. The book is truly a no holds barred biography and series of interviews.

And the segment about how Tucker Carlson feels about the former vice president gives the reader an idea of what they’re getting into.

In discussing his tenure at CNN, Carlson recalled that Mike Pence was one of the most frequent guests booked on his program. Pence, who was a young, ambitious congressman at the time, was “creepy as hell” even then, Carlson says.

“I’ve been around him a lot, and always felt that he was a totally sinister figure, craven and dishonest,” he tells author Chadwick Moore. “Everything about Pence is false.”

Carlson tells the author that he believes Pence purposely sabotaged the Trump Administration over the entire course of his tenure. He believes that the Pence insubordination campaign went into overdrive during the covid hysteria era, when he stood up the infamous White House Coronavirus Task Force, and delivered unprecedented power to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

While noting that this does not absolve President Trump from ultimate responsibility for his actions, Carlson perceives Pence’s role as someone deployed into the administration to “undermine Trump and to keep an eye on him.”

We will be reporting more on TUCKER in the coming days. Feel free to leave a comment in the replies about topics from the book that you’d like to read about!

