You may know Greta Thunberg as the kid who one day decided to skip school (and never went back) to protest in the name of climate change.

We need not repeat the timeline, but Greta was the girl embraced by the global ruling class and crafted into an international political celebrity for her supposed progressive empathy for Gaia. For the people in charge, she was a perfect fit, and a very useful blunt instrument to shame corporations into aligning with the goals of the ESG mafia.

At some point, Greta’s “charm” kinda wore off. Greta grew up, and continued leaning into her progressivism, to the point that she fell down a marxist rabbit hole. Over the years, Greta has become more and more of a True Believer to the point that she has outed herself as a full-blown commie.

The WEF crowd, which is largely responsible for creating Greta, wasn’t super interested in fracturing its anti-human, malthusian alliance. You see, the likes of BlackRock and the gang don’t want to be so overt about “overthrowing the capitalist system.” They just want to partner with it, corrupt it, and capture it in a more authoritarian, clandestine manner. But regardless of their true beliefs, Greta remains aligned with these forces in a devotion to the Current Thing, as long as it helps them to achieve their goals.

In addition to wanting to overthrow capitalism, Greta, unsurprisingly, now loves “Palestine.”

On Thursday, she joined a giant mob protesting outside the Eurovision venue in Malmo, Sweden, where a 20 year old Israeli singer is competing in the contest. The mob of Islamic extremists and leftists joined forces to showcase their outrage (what else is new?) at the idea that an Israeli should be allowed to compete.

Greta Thunberg rocking the keffiyeh, a symbol of the Palestinian national movement

I know as much about Eurovision as Greta does about “Palestine.” I think it’s some kind of European American idol thing, where representatives of countries compete for a prize or whatever.

Anyway…

Greta was wearing a keffiyeh, specifically, the black-and-white version of the garment that was popularized by Yasser Arafat, the first leader of the Palestinian national movement.

Far detached from his “peacemaker” depiction in the legacy media, Arafat was a lowlife thug who hoaxed the world into believing he was a man of peace and diplomacy, only to green light a long series of violent terrorist attacks against innocent civilians. For those who are in the know, the garment is effectively a signal that the wearer is a supporter of intifada and the elimination of the world’s lone Jewish state.

So how does a far-left ideologue like Greta Thunberg end up wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh, the symbol of Islamic supremacism?

Because it’s the Current Thing and her progressive empathy demands it!

It’s not that she and the leftist protesters on college campuses actually know anything about the keffiyeh. They just do what their comrades tell them to do. As they understand it, it’s the new black square on Instagram. They support the Current Thing!

The Red (Communist) - Green (Islamofascist) alliance doesn’t really make any practical sense, but it works in the same way that an alliance between Hitler and the Grand Mufti worked, because both parties have aligned aims.

A lack of independent thought is required for partaking in these festivities. One must always accommodate what their woke betters say they must do. So many non-extremists from the left got bamboozled into marching for George Floyd and supporting the BLM/Antifa rallies and riots, and we’re seeing this all play out again in the name of Palestine.

Progressive empathy is a never-ending struggle session. This time, woke westerners have been shamed into hating Jews and wearing a keffiyeh for the Palestinian cause, which exists to foment violent revolution and overthrow a sovereign country. Greta Thunberg perfectly captures the moment, the movement, and how it’s become the Current Thing amongst the human automatons of the political left.

Share