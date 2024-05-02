Over the past few weeks, American colleges have witnessed a surge in “pro-Palestine” disturbances, with students, faculty, and outsiders spawning encampments, occupying buildings, vandalizing property, and committing violence against ideological enemies across the country, seemingly out of nowhere.

The black and white checkered keffiyeh, the headdress popularized by former PLO chief Yasser Arafat, has become the ultimate chic clothing item of choice on campus. In the name of Palestine, students, faculty and professional outside organizers have taken to occupying property and even committing assault and battery against enemies of their movement.

At high profile schools like Columbia, UCLA, Ohio State, University of North Carolina, Northwestern, and elsewhere, supporters of this cause are making incredible demands in the name of “justice for Palestine.”

Vandalized statue of George Washington at GWU

So how exactly did the war in Gaza, a conflict fought between two parties (Israel and Hamas) become the new Current Thing on campus?

Perhaps the easiest way to explain this is by first identifying the command and control structure of the protest movements at the individual school level.

Earlier this week, the leaders of the Palestine encampment at Columbia University delivered a press conference to publicize their demands. Students associated with the movement had just broken into and occupied the university’s Hamilton Hall, and their leaders appeared before the media to list their supposed grievances.

A mostly peaceful student breaks into a building at Columbia University

Appearing in front of the media were three students and the apparent leaders of the movement, whom I’ve identified as Johanna King-Slutzky, Cameron Jones, and Maryam Alwan

King-Slutzky is a PhD student and lecturer at Columbia. An avowed marxist, she has spent many years in the digital communications space supporting leftist political movements. She describes herself as “ancestrally Jewish” in order to distinguish herself from white people on the woke hierarchy. She also describes herself as “poor,” despite having two doctors as parents, one of whom operates a successful private practice in Manhattan. King-Slutzky, who is in her mid 30s and without any semblance of a legitimate career path, is the epitome of a limousine marxist.

Jones, the guy wearing the belly shirt, is part of the “Queers for Palestine” movement and is the lead organizer of the Columbia/Barnard branch of Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP). It is Jewish in the sense that its membership roster includes some “ancestral Jews” like King-Slutzky. But in reality, JVP is a fringe leftist group that is funded by George Soros’s charities and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund. Essentially, JVP exists to put a “Jewish” flavor on the destruction of Israel and western civilization as a whole.

Alwan is a leader with Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), a Hamas adjacent student group that has organized and facilitated the nationwide disruptions on college campuses. A true radical, Alwan has expressed support for jihadist terrorism and has demanded the destruction of Israel and annihilation of its people. Although she supports Islamism, she frames her struggle within the marxist dichotomy of the oppressed (Palestinian/Muslim) versus the oppressor (Jew/Israel/USA/Western culture), in which the former can do no wrong and the latter can do no right.

And these young activists are not alone in their efforts. They are being guided and maneuvered by professionals. The students are being assisted by deep pocketed outfits and longtime movement organizers like Lisa Fithian of Occupy Wall Street fame and former leftwing terrorist Bill Ayers.

So domestically, we are witnessing the reincarnation and emboldening of the Red-Green alliance.

Communist emissions at UCLA

And similar to the Black Lives Matter/Antifa rallies and riots, the communists and black nationalists who spearheaded the “summer of love” violence found many useful progressive idiots along the way.

It’s safe to say that most who posted a black square on Instagram didn’t actually want to burn down Ferguson, Missouri. The same applies to supporters like the Keffiyeh Karens, who have been indoctrinated through the culture and the school system to seek ways to showcase their progressive empathy. This time, it comes through submitting to the most nefarious ideologies on earth.

Like, oh my goodness, jihadist uprisings are so fetch

Foreign actors and even nation states are also influencing the conversation, both on the campus and international level.

There is a significant amount of foreign-born radicals involved in the uprisings on campus. At Columbia, the foreign student population amounts to 30 percent of the overall student body. At Northwestern, it’s about one-quarter of the population.

Speaking of Northwestern, the school is funded in part by $600 million in donations from the Hamas-supporting government of Qatar. The tiny gulf nation is the largest foreign donor to American universities, having shelled out billions in recent years to expand its geopolitical influence into the university system.

There’s also evidence of China-funded organizations in the United States attempting to leverage these movements to sow chaos and discord in a strategic fashion before the 2024 election. See the Free Beacon’s report from this week for more intel on that front.

Suddenly, the cause for “Palestine” and hatred of Israel has become the biggest Current Thing on campus since Covid-19. American universities are the perfect breeding ground for these activities, with so many institutions having long embraced revolutionary ideologies that seek to disrupt and destroy the foundations for our civilization.

Share