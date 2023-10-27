Sometimes we often encounter geopolitical scenarios in which there are two adversaries fighting a war over shades of ideological grey matter.

But there are those rare exceptions in which the forces of good and the forces of evil come to blows.

In the war between Israel and Hamas, this latter dichotomy could not be more clear.

While the English speaking corporate media and their Hamasnik Western allies attempt to present an amoral stew of a conflict, the moral separation reveals itself in the native language of Hamas leaders.

Sometimes, the best way to expose your adversary is through the Libs of Tik Tok format, and simply hold up a mirror to the moral depravity of your adversary.

For many decades, groups like Palestinian Media Watch and the Middle East Media Research Institute have been compiling the barbarism expressed by Palestinian leaders in their mother tongue, Arabic, through which they advance their preference for death and destruction over life and dignity.

This week, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who is harbored by the regime in Qatar, stood in front of a green screen projection of Jerusalem and demanded the sacrifice of "the blood of the women, children & elderly in Gaza."

It’s not just Haniyeh who hides behind security details in 5 star luxury Doha resorts. Virtually the entirety of the Hamas political leadership structure lives abroad. While the people of Gaza suffer under their rule, the leaders of Hamas live it up in Istanbul, Beirut, and Doha.

Khaled Mashal, another top Hamas official, used the same green screen format a couple weeks ago when he declared a “day of jihad.”

Hamas is basically an Islamic Jim Jones cult. Unfortunately, the people of Gaza have largely bought in, absorbing the multi generational brainwashing of the “Palestinian cause” to their own detriment.

As Israel proceeds in its war against the savage butchers who committed the atrocities of October 7, the top officials of Hamas are proceeding forward with a mass murder-suicide of their own people, with Gazans as the new people of Jonestown.

Share