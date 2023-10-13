Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with the Emir of Qatar. X.com

Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Qatar Friday morning and met with its top officials, including the monarch who rules the country. And somehow, the top U.S. diplomat overlooked the elephant in the room: the fact that Qatar is currently harboring the entire leadership of roster of Hamas, the terrorist group that rules the Gaza Strip, and was responsible for the Nazi-style massacre of over 1300 people (including at least 27 American citizens) in southern Israel.

In a series of social media posts, Blinken’s team declared that they were working on a series of diplomatic endeavors with the Qataris.

“Spoke with Qatar’s Amir today about the terrorist attacks in Israel and the ongoing conflict with Hamas. I expressed appreciation for Qatar’s efforts to secure the return of hostages,” read one post.

Yes, they said appreciation. The Biden Administration somehow “appreciates” the role played by the foremost enabler of global jihadist networks.

“Met with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs about the terrorist attacks in Israel and work to prevent the conflict from spreading,” another statement said. The top Qatari minister assured Blinken that they were “doing our best” to secure the release of hostages.

As we discussed in The Dossier earlier this week, the Doha regime has paid off about half of Washington, D.C. and countless influential retired American generals in order to present a false image of itself as a bridge between the West and the nefarious actors in the Islamic world. Especially complicating diplomatic efforts is the reality that Qatar hosts a giant air base for U.S. forces and several partner governments. The base acts as a diplomatic immunity shield for the Qataris, who volunteer the territory for U.S. military operations.

Noticeably absent from all of Blinken’s public conversations with top Qatari officials was the reality that Doha not only harbors Hamas, but publicly sides with Hamas in its war with Israel. Just read the statement released from the Qatari government following the Hamas massacre of 1300+ people.

Not only does Qatar provide offices for Hamas, their officials are treated like royalty. At the expense of the Qatari monarchy, Hamas officials live in 5 star luxury resorts in Doha, and all of their expenses are paid for.

Following the attack on Israel, Hamas officials were filmed in Doha celebrating the vicious killing spree. They then proceeded to pray for similar “successes.”

The Biden Administration has continued to signal that they will pull out all the stops to raise awareness about the American hostages held by Hamas, and do everything necessary to free from the jihadists.

President Biden told CBS’ 60 minutes Friday: “This is not human behavior. It's pure barbarism. And we're going to do everything in our power to get them home.” Biden then reportedly met virtually with the families of American citizens who were taken hostage by Hamas.

But judging by Secretary Blinken’s public statements on Friday, this White House is all bark and no bite. Far from doing everything in their power to protect Americans, the Biden Administration has seemingly deemed the hostages unworthy of support, favoring the permanent Washington, D.C. lobbying and political class over the victims of jihadist terrorism.

