You’re going to read a lot of misinformed commentary in the corporate press on the departure of the CDC Director. It’s important for you, the educated readers of The Dossier, to understand the true nature of power in Washington, D.C.

If you haven’t yet heard the news, the CDC announced Friday that Dr Rochelle Walensky would be stepping down as director of the Government Health agency at the end of June, marking an end to what can be summarized as a disastrous tenure in every way imaginable.

“The end of the COVID-19 public health emergency marks a tremendous transition for our country, for public health, and in my tenure as CDC Director,” Walensky wrote. “I took on this role, at your request, with the goal of leaving behind the dark days of the pandemic and moving CDC – and public health – forward into a much better and more trusted place,” she added.

The White House also released a statement attributed to Joe Biden that heralded Walensky as someone who “saved lives with her steadfast and unwavering focus on the health of every American,” adding that she “leaves CDC a stronger institution, better positioned to confront health threats and protect Americans.”

Of course, all of the premises advanced by the CDC and the White House are nonsensical. Dr Walensky played a critical role in misinforming the public about the threat posed by the “pandemic” and the mRNA “cure” to the disease. Her peak moment of infamy happened during an appearance on the Rachel Maddow show in March 2021, when she declared that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don`t get sick, and that it`s not just in the clinical trials but it`s also in real world data.”

1:30 into the clip:

As evidenced by the pseudoscientific and tyrannical mayhem promoted by the CDC under her leadership, Walensky undoubtedly helped to advance an evil agenda.

Unlike Anthony Fauci, who had massive, almost unchecked authority in Government Health to deliver billions in grants and craft policy, Rochelle Walensky had no real autonomy power to make policy decisions. To be clear, this doesn’t make what she did any less dishonorable. Walensky was indeed a mere apparatchik who took orders from people far above her pay grade. Any other analysis of her hierarchical place at the CDC and government as a whole is badly flawed. As CDC Director, Walensky was nothing more than a mere puppet for the real people in charge. Walensky is far from the only figurehead in a major role in the U.S. government. We also have a president of the United States who takes orders from a shadowy, unelected command structure.

The easiest to install figureheads are those who believe in the agenda they’re advancing, and Walensky was exactly that. Based on her “Covid Zero” statements before becoming the director of the CDC, Walensky is a True Believer in the covid hysteria narratives. Due to her ideological compassion for iron fisted governance, she was more than happy to endorse the insanely authoritarian “measures” that were implemented with the ostensible goal of stopping the spread of a virus, because she fundamentally believed they were necessary and instructive through the lens of her warped moral compass.

Walensky’s interim replacement has already received high praise from lunatics like Eric Feigl-Ding and other hysteria manufacturers on social media.

Similar to many current government bureaucracies, the CDC has become a malevolent, infinitely corrupted force that acts to advance its tyrannical “public health” agenda on behalf of Big Pharma and the Uniparty class in Washington and on Wall St. Walensky’s departure will not fundamentally change anything at the CDC because she was an organizational leader in name only. Its next director will be vetted for loyalty and commitment to advancing the priorities of the Government Health agenda.

