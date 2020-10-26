The Impersonator: Eric Feigl-Ding, COVID-19, and an implicit far-left agenda
How a nutritionist turned politician became a "COVID-19 expert."
If you’re on social media and you follow news related to the coronavirus pandemic, chances are you’ve stumbled upon some panicked pandemic posts coming from a man named Eric Feigl-Ding, a nutritionist and longtime democrat political operative who has succeeded in impersonating a medical professional, and is generating a cult following in the process.
Wit…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.