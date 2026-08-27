The Dossier

The Dossier

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
15h

Jordan Schachtel has Gates dead to rights. The formula never changes: declare catastrophe, insult the public’s judgment, demand a new bureaucracy, praise Beijing, punish innovation, and call submission “preparedness.” AI has risks, but it also promises medical breakthroughs, cheaper legal help, better diagnostics, smarter farming, wider education, and tools regular people could never afford before. Gates looks at that explosion of possibility and sees another chance to install managers over it. No thanks. The COVID aristocrats already wrecked enough lives. They do not get custody of the future because they bought a microphone and learned new panic words.

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JulieBelzeski's avatar
JulieBelzeski
15h

Apparently Gates of Hell Bill is behind in the AI race and needs Uncle Sam to give him some leverage. Either that, or Billy Man Boobs knows that since he is universally reviled, if he suggests this everyone will immediately refuse it and then government WON’T step in and ban AI and that’s what he actually wants…🤔. Either way, I remain convinced the world is better off if he could be exported to another planet.

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