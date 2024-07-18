The Democratic Party power centers have all converged on President Joe Biden, and they’re all united under the paradoxical notion that they need to destroy America’s representative democracy to save it.

On Thursday, former president Barack Obama told The Washington Post “through allies” that he wants Biden out, making Obama the most prominent Democrat to date to move for Biden’s ouster.

“Obama, who has long looked to data for political insights, has told people he is concerned that the polls are moving away from Biden,” write the stenographers at The Post, adding that Obama is concerned that “former president Donald Trump’s electoral path is expanding and that donors are abandoning the president.”

In other words, Obama is not man enough to ask Biden to step down or to make a public statement, leaving his media allies to do the dirty work of sabotaging the man who controls all of the Democratic delegates heading into the Democratic National Convention.

Nancy Pelosi’s team also leaked to the media that she supposedly told Biden that he needs to resign. Pelosi, another swamp creature, also took the Obama route of laundering her campaigns through the press.

The politicians of D.C. are short on honor and high on cowardice. As shameful as it is, this is how “business” is conducted in Washington through the ruling class. No honor. No dignity.

With Pelosi and Obama voicing their support for the coup, they’ve linked themselves with pretty much every other Democratic Party power broker. There’s simply no way that Joe Biden survives the mutiny. His team of “Dr” Jill and Hunter is simply not even close to enough to thwart the coup against his mandate.

As we explained last week in The Dossier, it’s possible that Biden will be made to serve out his term and hand over the reigns to Kamala Harris as the new nominee, given that she is already on his 2024 ticket. If Biden were to resign immediately, a President Harris would have to nominate a VP, who would need to be approved by a majority of both houses of Congress. On the flipside, perhaps there would be a political advantage in delivering the world the “first female president,” which could serve as a rallying cry for the Democratic machine’s incumbent.

Or maybe, Biden will call for an entirely new process to select the Democratic nominee, given that VP Harris has catastrophic polling with Americans.

Meanwhile, despite her obvious flaws, the media is currently waging an all out propaganda campaign to rebrand Harris, with the sycophantic press ready to declare her a woman of historic accomplishment and inspiration.

But now it seems that Democrats have decided that enough is enough. They’re sending Biden overboard, and he’s currently walking the plank. It would be surprising if we don’t hear an announcement from the max boosted, but “Covid-ridden” president, before Sunday.

