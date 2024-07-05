On August 11, 2020, Joe Biden selected Kamala Harris as his running mate.

The move came after a somewhat contested primary campaign. For months on end, Harris, who had a $40+ million war chest at her disposal, had been set up by the media to ascend to the Democratic nomination.

However, despite the best efforts of the legacy media, voters couldn’t stand Kamala Harris, and she dropped out of the primary process after wasting tens of millions of dollars on her presidential campaign.

As VP, Kamala Harris has become “unburdened by what has been,” and she is now the strong favorite to replace our cognitively disabled president on the Democratic ticket.

Sure, to most voters, Kamala Harris is insufferable. But the media will pull out all of the stops to change that. After all, “Orange Man Bad” and woke progressivism good, and we must pull out all the stops to defeat bad orange man in order to save democracy from ourselves, they’ll say.

Let’s go back in the time machine and recall some of the ways the media attempted to rebrand Harris after her historic failure of a primary campaign.

Here’s but a few examples of the cringe and outright sycophancy on display.

If you think the legacy media is a corrupt and deceitful laughingstock now, just wait until Kamala Harris becomes their nominee for president.

