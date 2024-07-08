Even if the mutiny attempt against President Biden succeeds, it seeems that he won't be made to resign immediately, because that would potentially empower the political opponents of the coup plotters.

You see, Democrats — which includes the politicians, the donor class, and especially, the corporate media — are in a bit of a pickle.

They want to declare Joe Biden braindead, but not so cognitively impaired that he wouldnt be able to serve out his term, but also braindead enough that he must immediately declare that he’s not going to run for another term.

Should Biden resign or should VP Kamala Harris and the Biden cabinet pursue the 25th amendment approach, things would get rather dicey for the newly enshrined President Harris, who would become vulnerable to the political priorities of Republicans in Congress.

Some point to a potential precedent of how President John Tyler went an entire term without a vice president, but that would probably no longer fly.

With the ratification of the 25th Amendment (which was put into motion following the assassination of JFK) came a more defined process for presidential and vice presidential succession.

The process for vice presidential succession under the 25th Amendment has been implemented twice in our history.

The first time occurred after Vice President Spiro Agnew resigned, resulting in President Nixon’s nomination of Gerald Ford as VP. The process took just two day’s time.

Then Nixon resigned after the Watergate fiasco, and President Gerald Ford was sworn in on August 9, 1974. 11 days later, Ford nominated Nelson Rockefeller as his VP.

So if Biden were to resign before the DNC convention, we would have around 6 months until the end of his slated term. A newly enshrined President Kamala Harris would have a hard time delaying for months and not submitting a VP nominee, which requires congressional approval, given the precedent set before her.

Sure, the Democrats play by their own rules and may disregard all of this anyway. But it wouldnt be so wise for a Preisdent Harris to make it appear as if she was blowing off the Constitution while running for president.

If the pressure campaign to coax Biden into retirement works, it seems that Democratic Party powerbrokers will make Biden simply pass the torch and serve out his term, but not resign. He will become Schrodinger’s Joe Biden, who is labeled unfit to serve at this very moment, but somehow fit enough to serve until the next president takes over on January 20, 2025.

The bottom line is that this whole campaign to unseat Joe Biden is paradoxical and laughably dishonest. They couldn’t care less about the president’s health. They all knew he wasn’t up for the job. But now it appears as if the Bad Orange Man might defeat them, so the party insurrectionists are feigning concern in order to better their chances.

