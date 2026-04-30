The Dossier

The Dossier

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JLE's avatar
JLE
Apr 30

Get these geezers out of government. Enough!

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Richard's avatar
Richard
Apr 30

Not so strange. I have never trusted Bannon and the rest are peas in a pod. We do need to address local concerns about the data centers, especially power. AI is coming whether we do it or not. Really a separate issue from AI. More akin to big industrial projects. Can't leave it to local officials since they can be bought and the price is low.

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