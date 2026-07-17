The Dossier

The Dossier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

Conservatives can and should ask hard questions about data centers: water, power, noise, land use, local control, foreign ownership, grid reliability, and whether communities are being steamrolled by Big Tech. We recently talked about it with Rachel Keshel from Arizona:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYDk-Ffm-EU

But America also needs compute power, energy dominance, manufacturing, AI infrastructure, and technological sovereignty. That is the strategic terrain the Left understands. If they can’t stop American reindustrialization openly, they will do it through fake “conservative” front groups that turn legitimate local concerns into degrowth politics. Schachtel’s point is simple: know who is holding the clipboard. If Kamala-adjacent funders, Silicon Valley doomer money, and anti-MAGA organizers are steering the protest, the movement is not America First. It is managed sabotage with lawn signs.

Reply
Share
Digging up Rocks's avatar
Digging up Rocks
2h

I'm not mad about protesting data centers, but they're complete morons of they think money and business owns a political party. Obama was backed by big banking and energy, among others.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schachtel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture