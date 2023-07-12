The 2023 NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania (a NATO member state with a population of 2.8 million people) wrapped up Wednesday evening with the parties to the alliance declaring their steadfast support for Ukraine, which is now over 500 days into their latest inter slavic skirmish with Russian forces.

The summit acted as a celebration of the Slava Slush Fund, with Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky — who has presided over Ukraine’s transformation from a largely sovereign nation state into a subsidiary of a colonial empire — on hand sporting his standard costume.

During the summit, a visibly powerless Zelensky begged and pleaded for Ukraine’s entry into NATO, expressing his frustration with the lack of movement on Kiev’s application into the alliance. But alas, NATO entry was not to be had.

Here’s Joe Biden’s explanation for why Ukraine can’t be a part of NATO right now.

He told CNN this week:

“I don’t think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war. For example, if you did that, then, you know – and I mean what I say – we’re determined to commit every inch of territory that is NATO territory. It’s a commitment that we’ve all made no matter what. If the war is going on, then we’re all in war. We’re at war with Russia, if that were the case.”

Biden continued:

“But I think it’s premature to say, to call for a vote, you know, in now, because there’s other qualifications that need to be met, including democratization and some of those issues.”

Yes, I realize that barely made any sense.

That’s because there is no legitimate application process for joining NATO. It is not a meritocracy or even something akin to a university application process. What’s happening in Vilnius is one big game of posturing and pretend. NATO entry to Ukraine is not on the table and it won’t be until there is an end to kinetic hostilities between Moscow and Kiev.

Ukraine’s non admission to NATO has absolutely nothing to do with the country’s well known corruption and other “anti-democratic” practices, although those are good subjective excuses to buy indefinite amounts of time.

In short, the parties to the proxy war don’t want Ukraine in NATO because they prefer to have Ukrainians and only Ukrainians to fight the battles for them.

While Ukraine has traditionally served as a buffer state between East (Russia) and West (NATO), the Zelensky government has gone all-in on the latter side. The decision to become the tip of the NATO spear has had devastating ramifications for actual Ukrainians, as the country’s fighting age males continue to bear the enormous burden of the Biden Administration-led proxy war against Russia.

NATO membership is not and will never be available to Ukraine during wartime for two main reasons:

First and most obvious is that ascending Ukraine to NATO means a heightened prospect for a nuclear exchange. As informed readers of The Dossier are already well aware, Ukraine’s entry into NATO during a hot war could immediately trigger the invocation of Article 5, which would drive enormous pressure upon alliance members to bring ground troops into the fight with Russia.

The second, and more nefarious reason for blocking Ukraine’s membership in NATO can be understood as: Forever War good, Nuclear War bad.

Just as covid hysteria era facilitated a massive windfall for Big Pharma and broader healthcare/medical industrial mega corporations, the Ukraine war has become a major slush fund for the NATO-aligned defense industry, which has been seeking a new surefire, longterm cash cow since the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Forever war provides great low risk, high reward opportunity and a consistent revenue stream for the weapons and military apparatus manufacturing behemoths in the U.S. and Europe. It’s also great PR for the defense industry, which can now pretend to act as noble parties to the defense of Ukrainian “democracy.”

The D.C. Uniparty system could not be happier about an indefinite war footing. However, that would all change with Ukraine’s inclusion into NATO, which would see two nuclear armed parties coming uncomfortably close to something resembling dystopia. Suddenly, the war business shifts from a hands off win-win and becomes risky business, as fears of escalation might force participating governments to actually behave somewhat responsibly, and think twice about the latest $2 billion batch of heavy weaponry to the Azov Battalion.

Ukraine will not be allowed into NATO until the interested western parties to the proxy conflict have fought the war to the very last Ukrainian, or moved on to the next war, wherever that might be. Zelensky and his comrades in arms have made a truly devastating decision for the future of their country, by outsourcing Ukraine’s sovereignty and future wellbeing to the western ruling class.

With friends like these, who needs enemies?

