Will the resistance in Texas prevail?
25 states and a significant majority of the American people support the Texas Guard's efforts to secure the border.
On Thursday, some 25 Republican Governors issued and signed a joint statement supporting the right of Texas to defend the southern border from illegal alien intrusions. Former President Trump also weighed in, encouraging other red states to assist in the effort to prevent illegals from breaching the border and entering the United States
It’s fair to say that Texas has a significant majority of the American people on its side, given the harm the illegal alien epidemic has imposed upon Americans.
But sadly, having the support of the people is not enough today to fend off the Biden Administration’s attempts to keep the floodgates open at the border.
Right now, there is currently an ongoing Mexican standoff between the Biden Administration and Texas. Neither party has changed the current status quo.
The Biden White House isn’t backing down. They’ve given Texas a 24 hour deadline to allow Border Patrol access to the area, likely so that they can cut the razor wire that makes it more difficult for the illegals to enter the country.
It’s not quite clear how this will turn out. Governor Abbott, for his part, remains in India on a trade mission, which isn’t exactly ideal for a political situation this tenuous.
It’s worth considering the following dynamics when trying to forecast how this thing pans out.
Texas strengths:
The American people want a strong border
Has the support of 25 state governors and counting
The Texas Guard being in place is the status quo
The illegal alien issue has impacted virtually every American citizen
Texas weakness:
Beholden to the whims of a maniacal, unpredictably destructive federal government
Has very limited financial and political autonomy
Supreme Court decision was a massive blow to Texas
Biden can federalize the guard
Abbott historically has folded like a lawn chair on major political issues
Biden admin strengths:
Supreme Court leverage
The very real threat to federalize the Texas National Guard
A superior escalatory threat
Though they represent a minority viewpoint, the ruling class on Wall St and in Washington, D.C. want an open border
Biden admin weakness:
Deliberately opening up the border is terrible optics
It’s election season and they are already in a weak position
If Texas doesn’t back down, the White House will have to be the “bad guy”
The mask will come fully off related to the somewhat clandestine long term policy to import more Democrat voters
There’s also the strong possibility that Texas and the Biden Admin decide to give the other party the optics that they want, and allow for the Texas Guard to remain in place.
What are your thoughts? Will the resistance in Texas prevail?
The harder Biden fights to open the border, the worse he looks.
The longer the border remains closed, the worse Biden looks.
It's quite the problem for him, IMO.
Texas has the advantage because they don't have to actively DO anything, the feds are the ones who need to break through their line and cut the wire.
Texas and America for the win