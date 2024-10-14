Share

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a speech Monday shaming the United States for our moral and political foundations. In swapping out Columbus Day for “Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” Harris declared that “we must speak truth about our nation’s history,” claiming America’s history was filled with grave, unspeakable sins.

“She spoke on the violence, land theft, and disease brought by European explorers to tribal nations,” a White House readout states, adding that “Harris stressed the need to not shy away from this shameful past and called for action to address the ongoing impact of those historical injustices on Native communities.”

Check out The Dossier’s amazing sponsors, curated exclusively for our readers.

Don’t let a broken heater break the bank.

Home repair costs have surged due to inflation, making unexpected breakdowns a big burden for homeowners. Fortunately, a home warranty can cover the repair and replacement of your home appliances and systems for a low fee.

Check out our list of the Best Home Warranties in your area and start protecting your essential appliances.

View List

Before the arrival of Christopher Columbus to the New World, Native Americans had lived in North America for somewhere between twenty to thirty thousand years, historians and archaeologists estimate.

These previously uncontacted tribes were entirely unaware of the civilizational progress of their fellow Homo sapiens across the Atlantic. Over many centuries, European societies advanced thanks to the embrace of Judeo-Christian morals and increasingly agreed-upon sets of laws and values that allowed for steady human progress.

Meanwhile, in pre-Columbus North America, native tribes were engaged in a constant state of territorial warfare. Far removed from the Disney depiction of Native life, to borrow from Hobbes, life was indeed brutal, nasty, and short. With no common language, values system, or acknowledgment of property rights, it was every clan for themselves. The strong persevered, and the weak perished. Tribes maneuvered almost like gorillas in the wild. Outsiders were deemed a potential barbarian who must be dealt with violently in the interest of self-preservation.

Native Americans failed to truly thrive, and there is no indication it was because they were somehow less intelligent. They failed to progress not because of some intellectual shortcomings but because they failed to discover, adopt, and implement the superior moral and philosophical ideas of the Europeans.

The hard left and the political establishment in D.C. hate Columbus Day because it celebrates how life, liberty, property, and most of all, a connection to Judeo-Christian values makes a society flourish. Of course, with a clash of civilizations came lots of tragedy and carnage, but it was far from the one-sided aggression depicted by the White House.

The people in charge have replaced Columbus Day with “Indigenous Peoples' Day” as a mechanism to reject the moral foundations for both America and our broader Western civilization.

Of course, neither the European explorers nor the Native Americans held a monopoly on virtue. Both sides had quite a few shortcomings, but it was clear which side had embraced reason and human progress.

The left prefers a coldly atheistic, collectivist mythology that insists society can advance with anti-human principles. It cannot. See every experiment with socialism and communism ever.

Within our public schools, they’ve revised history to manufacture narratives about natives with thriving civilizations. History tells us no such thing existed. We have yet to find a pre-colonial Native American tribe with a legitimate historical reputation for advancing human flourishing. The Judeo-Christian and Western tradition, brought to America’s shores via Christopher Columbus, is always worthy of celebration.

Columbus Day is a great holiday. Don’t let our anti-human ruling class shame you into thinking otherwise.

Share