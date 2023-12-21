Kyle Kemper is traveling around the country with his wife and two children in a bus supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign. (Jeff Louderback/The Epoch Times)

Given the expected consolidation in the two party system behind an expected rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, The Dossier has taken a renewed interest in exploring what’s left of the 2024 field outside of the Republican and Democratic parties.

On Wednesday, we reported on the burgeoning independent run of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, whose resurgence in the polls is starting to raise the blood pressure of the political establishment in Washington, D.C.

But we wanted more information to get a sense of the momentum of the campaign on the ground, so we thought who better than Kyle Kemper, an entrepreneur and a supporter/volunteer for the Kennedy campaign who relocated from Canada to Florida over the course of the Covid hysteria era. Kemper also happens to be Justin Trudeau’s half brother (they share the same mother). He’s currently volunteering his time traveling the country to build grassroots support for the RFK Jr campaign.

But first, we talked Canada.

Kemper described his famous half brother, who has served as the prime minister of Canada since 2015, as a “company man” and a “representative for the machine” who is wiling to play a role to stay onside with the major interests in Ottawa. As an anti-establishment voice who says he was inspired by Ron Paul and other liberty-minded figures, it’s fair to say that he doesn’t share the political worldview of Mr Trudeau.

“I think we’ve seen a lot of these globalist, progressive, woke policies which are terrible for Canadians and it’s creating a hugely stratified and dominated society,” he added.

Pivoting to the U.S., Kemper described the last few White House administrations as entities that succeeded in “fracturing the people,” offering up Bobby Kennedy as the antithesis to the divisiveness.

Asked about the prospect of a Trump-Biden rematch, and how RFK Jr fits into the mix, Kemper replied:

“I think if you did ranked choice voting, Bobby wins in a heartbeat,” explaining that Biden “was the anything but Trump vote” and discussed former president Trump’s high negatives in surveys.

“We’ve got a groundswell movement with hundreds of thousands of engaged supporters and volunteers who are coming together, doing it on their own time, with energy and passion,” he added. “We are in very good position. Is the campaign perfect? No. Is it improving every day. Yes.”

In the late Spring, Kemper said he “had a big mural of Bobby made on the side of my bus and I drove it all around the country to actually see what is going on and to talk to all of the great people inside this massive country.”

“People are fed up with the status quo. They don’t like the divisive rhetoric, and they don’t have faith in the parties themselves,” he added. “There’s a general discontent around the state of governance and politics in America today.”

“Bobby is being attacked by the mainstream media, who are trying to tell everyone what to think,” he continued, explaining that many fellow RFK Jr supporters have come on board because they “listen to what he has to say” instead of reading through the lens of the corporate press.

Asked about the effort to get Mr Kennedy on all of the state ballots, Kemper said he is “super confident we’re going to get it done,” citing the enthusiastic and supportive “talent and energy” behind the upstart campaign.

“Judge him based on his words, and not of the words of others,” Kemper insists. “I saw very clearly after the trucker rally [Freedom Convoy protests] in Canada, it’s no longer of the people by the people for the people, it’s of the party by the party for the party, and that is just as true down here.”

“If there was ever an opportunity for an independent president, I think this is it,” he continued. “And I think Bobby is the most qualified person. He has a deep knowledge of how the office of the president works, and he understands the demand for a real independent leader versus a company man.”

“For forty years, Bobby has been taking on agency capture, regulatory capture, and corruption,” he concluded. “He’s been litigating and winning and he understands what he’s up against.”

