Our longstanding two party system is once more leaving many Americans with a dilemma on their hands. It’s especially the case leading up to the Republican and Democratic primary seasons, for those who are not particularly thrilled about the increasingly likely prospect of a Trump-Biden rematch in 2024.

For disaffected democrats, republicans, independents, and others who remain uninspired by the idea of choosing sides in a face off between octogenarians, Robert Francis Kennedy Jr may offer an appealing choice.

Back in April, The Dossier reported on RFK Jr’s entry into the field under the Democratic Party flag.

It never served as a good fit, as the “Kennedy Democrat” brand no longer resembles what the modern Democratic Party has become: the party of War, Woke, and Wall Street.

On the other side of the two-party fence, America finds itself with a Republican Party that has — according to virtually every poll — consolidated behind former President Donald Trump, who has made it clear that there is no room for dissent under the MAGA umbrella.

As an independent, Kennedy has garnered significant support in polling over the last month, putting him well within inquiry distance with a whole 11 months to go until the November elections. Should the primary season wrap up in rapid fashion (as expected), it will be interesting to see what happens to Kennedy’s survey numbers.

However, the Kennedy campaign cannot simply campaign on a national level and focus on winning on Election Day. Given the systemic preference for the two party system, he is going to need to build a more robust political and fundraising operation to help get his name on the ballot in every state, which is something the campaign is reportedly struggling with right now.

Now, while Kennedy and Trump share non-interventionist bonafides, RFK Jr separates himself from the likely GOP and Democrat nominees on several fronts.

First, foremost, and most transparent is the way the three men responded to the fastest roll up of power in American history that was the Covid hysteria era. Unfortunately, both Biden and Trump remain steadfast in defending their “handling” of the human rights disaster that unfolded over two administrations.

Not only did Bobby Kennedy serve as a righteous defender of the common man in the face of a Big Govt-Big Pharma propaganda onslaught, he also revealed himself as someone who was willing to think more broadly about his own previously held beliefs.

It’s fair to suggest that the Covid era may have red pilled RFK Jr about the true intentions of powerful “progressive” national and global interests that he once supported, and perhaps it “orange pilled” him too.

Yours truly has been very impressed by his thoughtful exchanges on major platforms, such as his long form interview with Joe Rogan. On other shows and media brands, he has revealed himself as a quick study and a man with both strong convictions and the necessary moral compass for the job at 1600 Penn.

Facing a $33 trillion debt bomb, RFK Jr has embraced new ways of thinking about the currency and spending problem, as opposed to his opponents, who have fully adopted the D.C. way of advocating record spending and massive, multi trillion dollar “stimulus” bills. The national debt increased by $7.8 trillion during Donald Trump's presidency, and it has increased by over $5 trillion under Biden thus far.

Of course, disaffected conservatives, liberals, and others alike would be taking a chance on the unknown, and a man who has definitely found himself in the spotlight of much intrigue and controversy over the years. There are still all kinds of social and political issues upon which Kennedy Jr’s stance remains unclear. But it might be worth considering whether those unknowns outweigh the known Republican and Democrat brands we face moving into 2024.

Share