Why China fears Bitcoin
China's war on Bitcoin is a microcosm of our civilizational battle for liberty against tyranny.
China’s crackdown on Bitcoin is best understood as a microcosm of our ongoing clash of ideas in the 21st century. On one side, you have those who stand for human freedom, which is best represented in monetary terms by Bitcoin. On the other side, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is one of the most powerful actors on the world stage that is fighting for …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.