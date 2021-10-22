Whitewash: Are US Government Health institutions engaged in a massive gain-of-function cover-up?
The NIH is hiding something.
They’re hiding something.
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) published a letter this week acknowledging the fact that Dr. Anthony Fauci lied before Congress in peddling the false claim that U.S. Government Health institutions did not participate in or fund gain-of-function research. Many who support the notion of unalienable rights took to social me…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.