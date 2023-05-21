Five months ago to this day, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky delivered what has now become an infamous address to the U.S. Congress. During his speech, Zelensky boldly declared the city of Bakhmut as his country’s “stronghold in the east,” adding, “the fight for Bakhmut will change the trajectory of our war for independence and for freedom.”

Zelensky then presented Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris with a flag he claimed was from soldiers in Bakhmut, which at the time was a hotly contested battle ground. He said to thunderous applause:

“Let this flag stay with you, ladies and gentlemen. This flag is a symbol of our victory in this war. We stand, we fight and we will win because we are united — Ukraine, America and the entire free world.”

Zelensky’s bold proclamation did not come to fruition. This weekend, The Wagner Group, a mercenary/penal battalion that is loyal to Moscow, took complete control of the city, and shortly thereafter, declared victory.

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin declares victory in Bakhmut

The corporate media once considered Bakhmut both strategically important and a “symbol of heroic resistance.” But now, with the fall of Bakhmut, the media and NATO-aligned governments are in full damage control mode, writing off this devastating battlefield loss as unimportant. Nonetheless, no matter how they spin it, Ukraine’s loss of Bakhmut is a big deal. Russia has captured a city that allows their forces to disrupt critical supply lines. It also opens up a path of attack to multiple additional Ukrainian cities.

Meanwhile, Americans continue to be looted by our own government to subsidize Kiev and supply the continually debilitating Ukrainian military. Instead of embracing a potential role as an intermediary and promoting peace talks, the Biden Administration is an antagonistic force, facilitating the constant delivery of heavy weapons and other miscellaneous supplies to an increasingly war-torn Ukraine. On Friday, the White House announced plans to deliver F-16 fighter jets to the Ukrainian military. Additionally, the Biden Administration announced an additional $375 million in weapons and supplies to Ukraine, showcasing its commitment to the war effort.

Despite Ukraine’s piling losses, the Uniparty’s anti-humans in Washington D.C. and Brussels want to continue to expand the battlefield as much as possible, “fighting” from afar down to the very last Ukrainian, if necessary. They have big plans for a “counterattack” on Russia-controlled cities, and embrace the perpetual continuation of this war to grease the skids for the enrichment of their benefactors.

Americans have been looted for well over one hundred billion dollars and the Slava Slush Fund’s biggest promoters are noticeably silent while attempting to spin Ukraine’s military defeat in Bakhmut to a Russian mercenary network. Where exactly did that $150 billion in U.S. taxpayer supplied aid end up, and when, if ever, will the people in charge consider striking a peace deal to the benefit of humanity?

Share