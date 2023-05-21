Where did all the money go? Ukraine's organized military loses major stronghold city to Russian mercenaries
$150 billion later, Americans remain with unanswered questions about Kiev's stumbling armed forces.
Five months ago to this day, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky delivered what has now become an infamous address to the U.S. Congress. During his speech, Zelensky boldly declared the city of Bakhmut as his country’s “stronghold in the east,” adding, “the fight for Bakhmut will change the trajectory of our war for independence and for freedom.”
Zelensky then presented Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris with a flag he claimed was from soldiers in Bakhmut, which at the time was a hotly contested battle ground. He said to thunderous applause:
“Let this flag stay with you, ladies and gentlemen. This flag is a symbol of our victory in this war. We stand, we fight and we will win because we are united — Ukraine, America and the entire free world.”
Zelensky’s bold proclamation did not come to fruition. This weekend, The Wagner Group, a mercenary/penal battalion that is loyal to Moscow, took complete control of the city, and shortly thereafter, declared victory.
The corporate media once considered Bakhmut both strategically important and a “symbol of heroic resistance.” But now, with the fall of Bakhmut, the media and NATO-aligned governments are in full damage control mode, writing off this devastating battlefield loss as unimportant. Nonetheless, no matter how they spin it, Ukraine’s loss of Bakhmut is a big deal. Russia has captured a city that allows their forces to disrupt critical supply lines. It also opens up a path of attack to multiple additional Ukrainian cities.
Meanwhile, Americans continue to be looted by our own government to subsidize Kiev and supply the continually debilitating Ukrainian military. Instead of embracing a potential role as an intermediary and promoting peace talks, the Biden Administration is an antagonistic force, facilitating the constant delivery of heavy weapons and other miscellaneous supplies to an increasingly war-torn Ukraine. On Friday, the White House announced plans to deliver F-16 fighter jets to the Ukrainian military. Additionally, the Biden Administration announced an additional $375 million in weapons and supplies to Ukraine, showcasing its commitment to the war effort.
Despite Ukraine’s piling losses, the Uniparty’s anti-humans in Washington D.C. and Brussels want to continue to expand the battlefield as much as possible, “fighting” from afar down to the very last Ukrainian, if necessary. They have big plans for a “counterattack” on Russia-controlled cities, and embrace the perpetual continuation of this war to grease the skids for the enrichment of their benefactors.
Americans have been looted for well over one hundred billion dollars and the Slava Slush Fund’s biggest promoters are noticeably silent while attempting to spin Ukraine’s military defeat in Bakhmut to a Russian mercenary network. Where exactly did that $150 billion in U.S. taxpayer supplied aid end up, and when, if ever, will the people in charge consider striking a peace deal to the benefit of humanity?
The U.S. military industrial complex gets massively enriched by the war, of course. The Senate approved the initial $40 billion aid bill with no checks or balances on the aid (Rand Paul tried to insert a special inspector general to oversee the funds but failed), and there have also been many follow-up spends totaling additional tens of billions of dollars with additional funds from allies. According to a CBS documentary only 30% of U.S. supplied arms/munitions reached its final destination. Roughly 10% of U.S. manufacturing output pre-war went into weapons production, or about $220 billion/year, so the money to be made is enormous. Compare this with Russia’s total military budget, which in 2021 was only about $63 billion/year.
The amount of graft and kickbacks to the military industrial complex and American politicians is a significant portion of the aid supplied, with corrupt Ukraine politicians taking a cut and funneling much of the rest of the funds back into America, which is par for the course in Ukraine except in terms of the size of the graft. Additionally Blackrock gets to buy up ultra-depressed Ukrainian assets for pennies on the dollar in coordination with Zelensky.
[As an aside, a similar analysis could be run on the 20 year war in Afghanistan, which fulfilled many U.S. establishment objectives by creating a “forever war” to launder massive amounts of taxpayer funds through the military. An outright military victory would have been bad for this agenda. The Pentagon has never passed an audit and in 2013 it was estimated that $8.5 trillion dollars of Pentagon funds had been “lost”. The Vietnam war was also planned by the establishment as a long slog, filled with dreadful rules of engagement and with the intention of sapping anti-communist vigor, and it succeeded masterfully.]
When I saw the shot of Pelosi holding up the flag of Ukraine, pretending to care about the people in harms way, it made me sick. Here she goes with pretending with the whole cabal who wants to save the poor Ukrainian people. Meanwhile, we send a stand up comedian billions to squander. Zelensky is a corrupt, inept con artist. Billions of our tax dollars gone. They should have gotten nothing more than humanitarian aid.