As part of their marketing to support Ukraine’s reportedly planned military counteroffensive against Russia, the anti-humans in Washington, D.C. have presented some very bold plans for the fulfillment of their Slava Slush Fund.

If you thought the Beltway class learned anything moral or productive from the boondoggles, fiascos, and human tragedies of their post 9/11/01 foreign policy decisions, think again.

These ruling class think tankers, politicians, defense industry lobbyists, and the like are now explicitly calling for Ukraine to proceed with a military invasion into the territory of Crimea.

From a strategic perspective, such an endeavor would be painfully unwise. It is difficult to analyze the state of the conflict given the consistently heavy fog of war and propaganda streams running through Eastern Europe, but it’s become pretty clear that Ukraine is not winning this fight and is in no position to escalate this war beyond its current boundaries. There is no doubt that the city of Kiev would become enveloped into the skirmish, and that much of western Ukraine, which has remained largely unencumbered by the war, would suffer tremendously as a result.

Now to the more important element: the human element.

Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014 without much resistance because the civilian population in Crimea has no issue living under the Russian flag. This is critical to understand in the context of the noise emanating from D.C world. A Ukrainian invasion of Crimea would likely be met by ferocious resistance not just from Russian military forces, but from the citizens of Crimea too.

Therefore, the Beltway class is encouraging Kiev to embark upon nothing less than a blood soaked, scorched earth campaign against Moscow. Of course, the people insisting upon what would amount to a genocidal operation in Crimea have no plans to join the fight in Ukraine, choosing to “support” Ukraine from 5,000 miles away instead.

Again, attempting such a feat would require nothing short of human tragedy on an unbelievable scale. In the miraculous event that Ukrainian forces could secure this strategically important plot of land, they would have to force their way through a civilian population that is completely hostile to Kiev rule.

The war racketeers, who come from both Republican and Democrat political establishments, and more broadly, from NATO aligned countries, know very well that the end result of what they want is the massacre of what could amount to millions of human beings.

Wherever you stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the protection of human life should at the very least be kept in mind before any other considerations. This is why we correctly identify many in the Beltway class as anti-humans, given their track record and continuing advocacy for death and destruction. They are more than happy to trade a few million Slavic souls for power, influence, and money.

Given that self-government is a core principle to America’s founding, you’d think that recognizing such a concept would be somewhat popular in our nation’s capital. Unfortunately, the opposite is true.

As we’ve discussed previously in The Dossier, Ukraine’s chances of retaking Crimea are slim to none and the most important geopolitical reality about Crimea is that virtually nobody in Crimea wants to be part of Ukraine.

An overwhelming majority of Crimeans want to be Russian, with over 9 out of 10 voting in the past referendum to be governed by Moscow.

While it’s absolutely fair to worry about polling bias when conducted by authoritarian governments, the surveys say the same thing no matter who conducts them, leading to very definitive answers across the board.

Independent surveys from the U.S. Agency for Global Media, Pew Research, Gallup, and others all came to a similar end result in their survey concerning the legitimacy of the referendum. The people of Crimea want nothing to do with the nation state of Ukraine. A successful Ukrainian effort to take back Crimea from Russia would not result in some kind of humanitarian victory, but just the opposite.

It’s time to accept that Crimea, which was “gifted” over to Ukraine (as part of a Soviet satellite nation network) six decades ago, is currently part of Russia, and should remain that way, for the sake of human decency and the avoidance of human catastrophe. Moreover, if we are to protect the principle of self government, it’s worth considering which government is preferred by the people who actually live in these lands.

