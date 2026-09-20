The Dossier

The Dossier

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PL's avatar
PL
17h

Great article, @dossier! These EA creeps are dangerous.

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hoppah
12hEdited

More than anything else, it's how people who are utterly empty inside exercise the most evolved possible form of virtue signaling, with a level of smugness that elevates "smug" to a level that really requires a whole new word. They embody this excellent quote:

“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.” - C. S. Lewis

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