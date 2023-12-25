Merry Christmas to all who are celebrating today!

On Monday, King Charles III, who we sometimes refer to as the “WEF King” (because he’s one of the world’s most prominent anti-humans), dedicated a significant chunk of the Royal Family’s annual Christmas broadcast to the climate narrative.

Charles began with a unifying, apolitical message about having compassion for others, along with a plethora of unifying slogans, before quickly turning heel and going full Klaus Schwab mode, under the guise of presenting a cause that is greater than ourselves.

"We care for the Earth for the sake of our children’s children," said Charles, who earlier this month flew on his very spacious private aircraft to the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28).

RAF Voyager in Jamaica while being used by the Prince and Princess of Wales during a Caribbean tour on March 24, 2022, and (inset) King Charles III in Kenya on October 31, 2023. The king and queen traveled to Kenya using RAF Voyager. CHRIS JACKSON/GETTY IMAGES/BEN STANSALL/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

"During my lifetime I have been so pleased to see a growing awareness of how we must protect the Earth and our natural world as the one home which we all share," said Charles, who has been serving as king since September 2022.

The Royal Family/ YouTube

During the climate narrative portion of his address, the feed displayed video footage of Charles going full “white savior” mode in Africa. However, the depraved anti-human is an avowed proponent of depopulation, having on multiple occasions called for robust population control measures within the developing world.

The Royal Family/ YouTube

For several years if not decades, Charles has acted as a full blown climate catastrophist and an advocate for the depopulation agenda. At the 2021 U.N. climate change summit, he demanded a “war-like footing” in pursuit of the sabotage of reliable energy resources.

