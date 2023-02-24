An American man in a wig pretending to be a woman, who also served as a former (and possibly a current) federal informant, who now claims the status of a “front line” Ukrainian soldier, has been making the rounds in the corporate media ginning up support for the Ukraine money pit operation.
The Dossier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new po…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.