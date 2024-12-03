Share

On Saturday, president-elect Trump announced that he would be nominating Hillsborough County (Florida) Sheriff Chad Chronister to lead the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Just three days later, his nomination has been taken off the table.

Within minutes of the Saturday post from the president-elect’s Truth Social account, it became clear that the nomination was a major mistake. On X and other social media platforms, Trump supporters quickly unveiled a plethora of disturbing information about Sheriff Chronister.

Chronister statement withdrawing from nomination

Specifically, the Tampa area official was an unrepentant Covid tyrant who infamously had a local pastor arrested for keeping his church open. Other highlights include his decision to mass-release inmates from prison, citing covid. Not only did he enforce some of the most draconian restrictions across the United States, the sheriff also advocated for Red Flag laws and expanded the county’s DEI policies.

Chronister was big on leftwing policies

A connected source tells The Dossier that Chronister was vouched for through Pam Bondi, who will be overseeing the DEA and has a long working relationship with the Sheriff. Bondi, a longtime Florida politician and lobbyist, and later, a Trump world staple, is the latest Attorney General nominee following Matt Gaetz’s unilateral withdrawal from consideration.

It only took three days for a significant coalition of Trump supporters on social media to smother Sheriff Chad Chronister's nomination. The president-elect is actively listening to the will of his voters, and that’s a good thing!

There is just no place for political leadership in this country for any man or woman who instituted tyrannical policies in the name of covid. There remains no evidence that Sheriff Chronister has apologized or accounted for his advancement of the aforementioned insane edicts.

Had Sheriff Chronister taken accountability for his inhumane actions and pledged to never repeat them, then perhaps he’d still be the DEA nominee.

