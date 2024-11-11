Share

Our scoop on Dr. Anthony Fauci’s secret $15 million taxpayer-funded security detail is going viral on X and elsewhere.

It is the result of a year-plus effort to get to the bottom of a tremendous scandal involving an unprecedented, gross misuse of taxpayer funds.

It’s now in the trending section of X, and even Elon Musk has taken notice, which is all pretty awesome.

Americans are rightly outraged that Fauci maintained a taxpayer-funded detail and transportation through at least September of 2024, despite having “retired” from government in December 2022.

$15 million in taxpayer funds was allocated to providing Fauci with a 24/7 chauffeur and fully staffed U.S. Marshals detail. And it happened while he was a private citizen, a privilege once granted only to top tier presidential candidates. While Fauci was allocated the funds, the Biden Administration infamously refused to provide a detail to Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who is expected to join the Trump Administration in some capacity.

This exclusive took a LONG time to track down. Over a year, in fact. Here’s how we did it:

The timeline begins in April, 2020, when Fauci was tasked with a permanent security detail after Americans became upset with his relentless advocacy for draconian lockdowns. The dollar cost of this detail was estimated at $1 million per month, and it lasted until the end of 2022.

Now, it’s easier to justify that when he was an employee of the federal government. But it continued until two years after he was gone from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

A real scandal emerged when we discovered and reported, in January of 2023, that Fauci the private citizen was still receiving his robust detail. At the time, the documents were hidden completely from public (and even congressional) view, but American taxpayers were spending millions of dollars to protect Fauci from what he labeled as the “extreme radical right.”

We worked with a couple of non-profit groups that specialized in retaining Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) documents from the federal government. Unfortunately but unsurprisingly, the federal government was not forthcoming about the information, and we had to continue to press agencies to release the documents. It took well over a year, but they finally relented.

Open The Books became a great partner for this initiative. Last week, on the day of the presidential election, the Open The Books team reached out to The Dossier and told us they finally acquired the docs. For some time, they put their team to work to obtain the specifics on the detail, filing docs with HHS and the U.S. Marshals, and they acquired the secret contract that showed Americans had been bilked of $15 million to protect Fauci.

Between April 2020 to September 2024, Anthony Fauci was provided with tens of millions of dollars in taxpayer-funded security and transportation services. Now, hopefully, congressional investigators will demand transparency.

By the way, I’ll be on the Jessie Waters show Tuesday night on Fox News in the 8pm ET hour to discuss!

