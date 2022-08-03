Ukraine claims it needs $750 billion more to ‘Build Back Better’
Kiev economics school assessment is funded by USAID.
A new US-funded report out of Kiev assesses $108.3 billion in economic damages for Ukraine, but requests a 7x replenishment of $750 billion so that the country can “Build Back Better.”
The Kyiv School of Economics has released a new assessment claiming that Ukraine will need hundreds of billions of dollars to “Build Back Better” from its war against Russ…
