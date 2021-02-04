TV Shepard has meltdown over humans who refuse to mask up like obedient sheep
Shep Smith is enraged over non-cattle behavior.
Just days after demanding that Americans wear *three masks* In the name of Science™ to stop COVID-19, Corona hysteric Shep Smith is at it again. This time, the CNBC anchor launched into a heated rant about the fact that some Floridians refuse to bend the knee to the mask cult.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.