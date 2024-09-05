I’m just going to keep it real with all of you. I have been spending the past couple of days brainstorming about what kind of content to offer to the best audience in the world. The Dossier’s readership is incredibly thoughtful, engaged, open-minded, and morally decent human beings, and I am truly blessed to have so many of you on board as readers and contributors.

I know that most of you come here not to read about my personal opinions, but rather, our journalism, commentary and analysis on the important issues of the day.

Yet it would be a betrayal of my being to let this one slide. So I’m going to use this post and email send with the hopes of doing some good.

This post is for me. It’s for my ancestors. It’s for my people. It’s for my tribe. With great love and respect for those who don’t share my background and beliefs, I need to get something off of my chest.

Tucker Carlson is probably the world’s most influential political podcaster. He is a man I deeply admired and respected not so long ago. When he was at Fox News, he even gave me on-air shoutouts about my reporting, which was an unbelievable honor.

So much has changed since then. Today, I can’t help but notice that he has a big, big problem with the Jews, and you would have to be blind not to notice how obvious it is. No, not all Jews. He’s fine with Jews who can be used as tokens to demonize Jewish institutions. His problem is with the Jews who stand proud without trembling knees, who he noticeably won’t invite on to his show to discuss issues of contention. Yes, so too does the Farrakhanista freakshow, Candace Owens, but I never took her seriously, and she has become something of a punchline, despite being influential herself.

Unlike the major right-wing voices who are afraid — largely due to audience capture — to say anything about Tucker Carlson’s headfirst dive into the depths of demonic antisemitism, I can’t let this go.

After all, not being able to let immoral things go, regardless of the implications of speaking out, is kind of my thing!

This week, Carlson had a guest on his show named Darryl Cooper (he goes by Martyr Made on X), a popular history buff podcaster who, like Tucker, has embraced the darkness of “just asking questions” about the Jews. I used to be friendly and cordial with Cooper until he started publicly mocking my religion on X and declaring that the God of the Torah (for Christians, the Old Testament) is demonic. When I responded to his onslaught, he blocked me, and the rest is history. Since then, Cooper has continued leaning into his ingested ideological poison. He has alluded to the idea that Hitler is in heaven, and has claimed that Europe would have been better off had the Nazis won World War II. Unsurprisingly, Cooper can’t decide if Israel’s war in Gaza is worse than the Holocaust. Of course, he knows better, but this is his way of signaling to his disturbed fanbase that he is a fellow piece of trash Nazi.

In their chat, Carlson and Cooper declare Winston Churchill the “chief villain”of World War II. Of course, this is preposterous, evil clickbait on its face, and it glosses over the atrocities committed by the Nazis and Soviets. Specifically, Hitler's geopolitical aggression and genocidal motives (which the Nazis made sure to reveal to an absurdly transparent degree) are downplayed and entirely misrepresented, and by denigrating Churchill, they further whitewash the Nazis.

Carlson and Cooper are not-so-subtly carrying water for the Nazis, and they dismiss the uniquely evil horrors of the Holocaust. For Jews, this is as personal as it gets. So many of my ancestors died in the Holocaust. A search for “Schachtel” in Holocaust databases returns with over one hundred names. Hitler’s regime brutally murdered my ancestors, many of whom were children and even babies when they were taken to concentration camps. Had it not been for a couple of relatives who wisely decided to take a leap of faith and get to the United States in the years and decades before the war, my entire bloodline, dating back thousands of years, would have been wiped out by Adolf Hitler’s genocidal campaign. No, Winston Churchill is not the “chief villain” of World War II, you absolute scumbags.

To be clear, I don’t claim under any circumstances that the Holocaust somehow inoculates me or any Jews from any legitimate criticism. Criticize me and my ideas all you want. Free speech is paramount. The issue comes with the attempt to erase history and turn victims into perpetrators, and good guys into bad guys.

I will let the authors at the end of the piece fully address the podcast itself. As a non-historian, I would be doing a disservice with a longer rebuttal.

This isn’t the first time Tucker announced that he despises Churchill. In a separate interview, he mockingly declared that “it's illegal to criticize Winston Churchill,” while engaging in further bastardization of World War II motives and history.

Sure, none of the heroes of Western civilization were perfect men. Churchill was not. He had many ordinary vices, but he still became extraordinary. It's easy to pick apart the men who charged into the arena retrospectively. But Churchill met his moment in time with relentless courage, bravery, & righteousness. Tucker, on the other hand, had a nervous breakdown about the Wuhan sniffles and ran to Trump begging him to shut down the country.

Tucker is leading an ongoing effort within elements of the right to destroy the heroes of Western civilization through conspiracymongering and outright cynicism, blackpilling Americans into believing that nothing matters, that our shared historic greatness is a lie, and that the world is all shades of gray. He is leading the statue topplers movement of the right, and frequently, it comes back to his problems with the Jews and the Jewish state.

I can’t help but notice that a significant chunk of his guest roster since leaving Fox has been a who’s-who of rabid Jew-baiters. Recently, he brought on a PLO pastor who glorified the October 7th massacre, and gave him unchallenged space to demonize the world’s lone Jewish state.

This has become Tucker’s schtick over and over again. He seemingly doesn’t have the cojones to directly attack Jews and Israel, so he strategically launders this indecent effort through his guests, who use his massive platform to attempt to smear and degrade my coreligionists. With this approach, Tucker takes little risk and he can still link arms in public with major right-wing figures.

The world’s most influential political media guy is engaged in an endless campaign of “just asking questions,” and it’s way past time that he owns up to it and that someone calls it as it is.

On that note, I’ll leave it to some of my more notable peers to tackle the issues addressed in the Tucker podcast head-on.

A few thoughtful pieces published today that I hope you'll take the time to read and digest:

Victor Davis Hanson: The Truth About World War II

Sohrab Ahmari: Pseudo-Scholars and the Rise of the Barbarian Right

Joshua Treviño: Devil's renaissance

Tomorrow we will get back to our regularly scheduled programming!