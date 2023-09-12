Trust The $cience: FDA declares war on popular over-the-counter drugs, one day after rubber stamping eighth dose of mRNA shots
Covid shots get green light, despite only being tested on rats and mice.
On Tuesday, the Pharma-captured bureaucrats at the FDA voted to declare that the active ingredient in several major brand name decongestants don’t work, one day after ruling that it’s time for another mRNA dose for the Wuhan sniffles.
Phenylephrine, the active compound in over-the-counter drugs like Dayquil, Sudafed, and other popular brands isn’t effective, the FDA said, opening up the possibility that they will soon be pulled from shelves.
It’s obviously quite strange that the FDA has suddenly discovered the supposed truth about a compound discovered 100 years ago, which was approved by the FDA in the 1970s and later proliferated within every drug store in America.
Pehnylephrine replaced pseudoephedrine as the active ingredient for many over-the-counter decongestants in 2006, because the latter compound can reportedly be used for the production of methamphetamine. This transition moved pseudoephedrine behind the counter as part of the Bush Administration’s War on Drugs, via The Combat Methamphetamine Epidemic Act of 2005.
Anyway, speaking of ineffective…
The “good news” is that the FDA has determined this is definitely NOT the case with Covid shots.
On Monday, the FDA approved Pfizer and Moderna’s latest mRNA concoctions, which were designed for the expiring, non-dominant XBB. 1.5 variant.
Moreover, these shots mark the eighth dose for those who remained true to their Covid “vaccine” schedule.
Time for your EIGHTH dose: Pfizer says latest booster won't be tested on humans but it works great on mice!
Not to worry though, this newly approved version was thoroughly tested… on mice and rats. Close enough!
Trust The $cience!
Same playbook as before. Notice how they still won't instruct Americans to avoid tobacco (smoking doubles death rates from covid); to get plenty of sunlight and maintain adequate vitamin D levels (nearly 60% of patients hospitalized for covid were vitamin D deficient); or to diet well, exercise, and lose weight (78% of Americans hospitalized for covid were overweight or obese). Nor have they mentioned the importance of zinc in impeding viral infection.
Trust no one from the FDA