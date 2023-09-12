On Tuesday, the Pharma-captured bureaucrats at the FDA voted to declare that the active ingredient in several major brand name decongestants don’t work, one day after ruling that it’s time for another mRNA dose for the Wuhan sniffles.

Phenylephrine, the active compound in over-the-counter drugs like Dayquil, Sudafed, and other popular brands isn’t effective, the FDA said, opening up the possibility that they will soon be pulled from shelves.

It’s obviously quite strange that the FDA has suddenly discovered the supposed truth about a compound discovered 100 years ago, which was approved by the FDA in the 1970s and later proliferated within every drug store in America.

Pehnylephrine replaced pseudoephedrine as the active ingredient for many over-the-counter decongestants in 2006, because the latter compound can reportedly be used for the production of methamphetamine. This transition moved pseudoephedrine behind the counter as part of the Bush Administration’s War on Drugs, via The Combat Methamphetamine Epidemic Act of 2005.

Anyway, speaking of ineffective…

The “good news” is that the FDA has determined this is definitely NOT the case with Covid shots.

On Monday, the FDA approved Pfizer and Moderna’s latest mRNA concoctions, which were designed for the expiring, non-dominant XBB. 1.5 variant.

CDC Variant tracker

Moreover, these shots mark the eighth dose for those who remained true to their Covid “vaccine” schedule.

Not to worry though, this newly approved version was thoroughly tested… on mice and rats. Close enough!

Trust The $cience!

