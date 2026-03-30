The Dossier

The Dossier

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Richard's avatar
Richard
Mar 30

All true but it is a threatening environment. Mr. Vennaccio mentioned the mid-terms but there is another election next month. The EU is going all out to oust Orban. If they succeed, it will remove our most reliable ally in Europe and also hamper a rapprochement with Russia. Even if they don't succeed, they are working on multiple ways to neuter him. Either way it is a crisis. Other than Hungary only Slovakia is generally positive. The others are all hostile to varying degrees.

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Michael G. Venaccio's avatar
Michael G. Venaccio
Mar 30

Really well written and to the point. Mr. Trump understands the entire picture better than all the so called "professionals". Hopefully the Republicans will maintain control of the House and Senate in the Mid-Terms, otherwise these plans will go up in smoke with all the "investigations"

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