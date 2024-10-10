Over the past few months, we at The Dossier have pointed out that former president Donald Trump has had nothing but tailwinds at his back heading into Election Day. All indications point to the thesis being correct, as far as polling is concerned this week. Should the momentum continue moving in the right direction, Donald Trump will defeat Kamala Harris — his laughably incompetent and uninspiring opponent — in historic fashion.

With the sham legal proceedings pursued by the Biden-Harris administration now pushed back until after the election, the Harris campaign seems to have no instruments left in their arsenal to slow down the Trump campaign’s momentum. To the credit of the Trump campaign, the Harris campaign is getting outmaneuvered across the board.

Check out The Dossier’s amazing sponsors, always curated exclusively for our readers.

Ever wish you could turn back time and invest in Amazon's early days? Well, buckle up because the AI revolution is offering a second chance. In The Motley Fool's latest report, dive into the world of AI-powered innovation.

Take charge of your future and capitalize on the AI wave with The Motley Fool's exclusive report. Whether it's AI or Amazon, fortune favors the bold.

Dive into the report today

Just take a look at the presidential polls that were released on Thursday alone, via Real Clear Politics. If Trump is competing this strongly in the swing states, as polls seem to indicate, then he has opened up several paths to conquer the Electoral College on November 5th. Also, it was previously thought to be a guarantee that Harris would win the popular vote. Now it seems very much up for grabs.

Betting markets are coming around, too.

On Polymarket, Trump is a strong favorite.

On PredictIt and elsewhere, the former president has a narrow lead.

As Election Day gets closer and closer, the shockwave created by some kind of October surprise will become less and less robust. We should certainly look out for the possibility that Biden will be forced to step down, thereby shaking up the news cycle with nauseating hagiography about the “historic” feats of now-President Harris.

Another possible momentum swing could come in the form of another corporate media-hosted “debate.” Fox News has offered to host a debate between the two contenders in late October. President Trump has already declined the offer.

Things are getting worse by the day for the Kamala campaign.

Vice President Harris is desperately attempting to project strong leadership in the wake of two hurricanes that have wreaked havoc on the American southeast. But it’s just not working, and now she has another headache via President Biden’s “revenge tour.”

President Biden is now refusing to even acknowledge her “help” in delivering resources towards areas impacted by the natural disasters. To make matters worse, Biden is now openly praising Harris’s political enemies and dismissing her critiques of her political opponents. It seems that Team Biden is more interested in securing the legacy of Mr Biden than in helping out the Democrat establishment that tossed him out of the race and selected Kamala Harris as their nominee.

The more people see her, the less they like Kamala Harris. Her recent media hits, albeit being softball interviews, were complete and total disasters. If I were her political consultant, I’d advise her to hide away in a basement somewhere until the election is over, and pray that the American people forget about who she really is. Otherwise, her favorables will just continue to decline.

Trump arrives back in Butler, PA

It seems that the beginning of the end is here for Kamala Harris. Trump’s team understands that anything can happen, especially inside fraud margins, and they continue to push hard with a packed rally and media schedule. They are not resting on their laurels, and it’s quite clear that the plan is to sprint through the finish line on November 5th. Unless there is some kind of catastrophic incident or event (you can never discount those things these days), Donald Trump is well on his way to winning a second term.

Share