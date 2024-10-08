Hell hath no fury like a corrupt politician scorned.

You can’t help but notice that “Dark Brandon” isn’t exactly falling in line these days.

President Joe Biden finds himself a victim of the Democrat establishment mutineers, stripped of an opportunity at two-term greatness, and with quite a few interesting incentives coming into the November election.

More and more polling points to the possibility that Kamala Harris may lose by a significant margin in November. Donald Trump’s momentum keeps building, with nothing but tailwinds at his back. The Biden family is keenly aware of all of this, and they seem to be positioning the president for the ultimate "I told you so" moment for his legacy. Should Kamala Harris fall in defeat, President Biden becomes a man both wronged by a political establishment and righteous for being the one man who could defeat the GOP nominee.

We need not rehash the bizarre events of July 21, but it’s worth recalling that Biden was seemingly forced out of the running for his second term, and Democratic Party power brokers (Obama, Soros, Pelosi, Schumer, etc) hastily selected VP Kamala Harris as the nominee. Furthermore, they filled the lame-duck months on Biden’s schedule with instructions to stay quiet and soak up the sun in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Since that fateful week in Delaware, Biden’s tone has changed dramatically.

In his rare public appearances, the president is attempting to transition into political retirement as an elder statesman, and he’s almost always doing so far removed from the instructions of his teleprompter. His newfound rhetoric is far removed from his infamous verbal dumpster diving of the Biden-Trump debate (and the vast majority of his presidency). He's now linking arms with supporters of the one-time “threat to democracy,” reframing his legacy as Scranton Joe, the bipartisan blue-collar president. He never once engaged in such deliberate bipartisan appeals, on or off script, for his entire presidency.

During a September visit to a fire station in Pennsylvania, the president playfully donned a Trump 2024 hat, marking the deunification from Kamala Harris’s “threat to democracy” rhetoric against Donald Trump.

This week, Kamala Harris castigated former President Trump, along with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other political leaders who she claimed were not taking her phone calls about hurricanes.

Biden, on the other hand, took to praising Republican governors for their efforts to engage in disaster preparedness and response.

“The governor of Florida has been cooperative. He said he has gotten all that he needs. I talked to him again yesterday and I said no, you’re doing a great job,” Biden told reporters Tuesday, “and all is being done well, thank you for it.”

Bipartisan Biden strikes again!

“Every governor from Florida to North Carolina has been fully cooperative and supportive and acknowledged what this team is doing,” he added.

Are we witnessing Biden’s revenge tour?

