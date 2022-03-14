Tragic shooting of American journalist in Ukraine was likely committed by Ukrainian forces, not Russians
Brent Renaud, an American filmmaker and journalist, was 51 years old.
On Sunday morning, Brent Renaud, an American filmmaker and journalist who had previously been with The New York Times, was tragically killed while reporting on the refugee crisis arising from the Russia-Ukraine war.
It was reported in the corporate press, in almost unanimous fashion, that Russia was responsible for his passing, even though no evidence ha…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.