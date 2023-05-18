Top spy chiefs, heads of state, and global business titans begin secret Bilderberg meetings in Portugal
The world's most powerful and influential people have arrived in Lisbon for secret meetings on AI, the global economic crisis, and the "energy transition," and the corporate media refuses to cover it.
The world’s most powerful and influential geopolitical voices are meeting from Thursday to Sunday in Portugal to navigate several global crises (many of which they’ve they’ve helped to facilitate), and oddly enough, the corporate media has no interest in reporting on this secretive gathering of powerful figures.
The attendees list for this year’s infamous Bilderberg Meetings has just been released, and just like years prior, global heavyweights inundate the 2023 roster. The list includes America and Europe’s top spy chiefs, several heads of state, and some of the world’s most powerful business executives.
What is essentially Davos on steroids, the annual Bilderberg confab includes some of the world’s most powerful and influential people. As The Dossier explained in our piece Wednesday:
“Although it is significantly staffed by publicly elected officials, the discussions that happen during Bilderberg conferences remain a closely guarded secret. Unsurprisingly, this has led many to suspect that the powerful globalist ideologues who attend these closed-door wargaming discussions are up to no good. Organizers defend the secretive nature of the conference by claiming that it allows attendees to speak informally among peers.”
Bilderberg meetings are held under Chatham House rules, which means that participants “are free to use the information received, but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker(s) nor of any other participant may be revealed.”
There is lots of new and returning star power to the 2023 attendees list.
The American contingent includes the likes of:
Albert Bourla of Pfizer
Sam Altman of ChatGPT
Avril Haines, America’s top intelligence official as the Biden Administration’s Director of National Intelligence
Henry Kissinger, who turns 100 years old at the end of the month
Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft
Matthew Pottinger, the former national security official who played a major role in pushing covid lockdowns.
Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google
Peter Thiel
Gen. Christopher Cavoli, the commander of U.S. European Command
The non-American (mostly European) side includes:
Borge Brende, the president of the World Economic Forum
Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO
Bernard Emie, leader of France’s top spy agency
Jeremy Fleming, a longtime British top spy official
Chrystia Freeland, deputy prime minister of Canada and World Economic Forum leader, infamous for her crackdowns against free speech
Mette Frederiksen, prime minister of Denmark
Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian minister of foreign affairs
Sanna Marin, the Finnish prime minister
Radoslaw Sikorski, the Polish politician who thanked the U.S. for bombing the NordStream pipeline
The topics of discussion this year include (new topics for 2023 are in bold):
AI
Banking System
China
Energy Transition
Europe
Fiscal Challenges
India
Industrial Policy and Trade
NATO
Russia
Transnational Threats
Ukraine
US Leadership
Particularly interesting is the inclusion of AI, fiscal/banking challenges, and the so-called energy transition, and the vague topic of “US leadership.”
If you are familiar with the names on the participants list, you will find that they largely subscribe to a globalist, hyper-interventionist worldview, making the annual Bilderberg confab an echo chamber of ruling class ideologues.
There remains a media blackout of the Bilderberg Meeting this weekend in the corporate press. Despite attendees including the leaders of several major publications, there has been virtually zero press coverage of this weekend’s gathering in Portugal.
The secrecy doesn’t lead “some to believe” they are up to no good, it’s a majority of anyone not in the cabal, or their minions. They’re definitely up to no good
Great info. I guess Charles III is being represented by Jeremy Fleming, the longtime British top spy official. It could be that Charles can't leave town without attracting attention.