The Bilderberg Group, a notoriously shadowy organization with a membership roster that includes some of the world’s most powerful and influential people, are convening their annual meetings this weekend in Lisbon, Portugal.

Oddly enough, there is a complete media blackout in the corporate press surrounding the upcoming conference, despite the significant geopolitical ramifications attached to its members and the agenda items being discussed. Your humble correspondent still cannot find a single story previewing the Bilderberg meetings in the corporate media.

If you’re familiar with the World Economic Forum’s annual closed-door, invite-only Davos confab, then you can get a sense of what Bilderberg entails. Yet Bilderberg is a level up of exclusivity, given that fewer than 150 people usually end up with invites to the conference, as opposed to the thousands who go to Davos. Bilderberg consists only of the very top business tycoons, royals, media influencers, and government power brokers.

Independent journalists on the ground, Charlie Skelton and Dan Dicks, believe that the meetings will take place at the 5 star Pestana Palace Hotel in Lisbon, which is noticeably unavailable for reservations this weekend.

Pestana Palace Hotel in Lisbon, Portugal

The Bilderberg website has not been updated since 2022, but we do have confirmation that the meetings are taking place via the European Commission website, which noted it on the calendar of two of its top officials. Other than that, there is a total comms blackout concerning expected attendees.

The Bilderberg meetings have been a regular occurrence since the mid 1950s, with the inaugural meeting in 1954 at the Bilderberg Hotel in the Netherlands.

Although it is significantly staffed by publicly elected officials, the discussions that happen during Bilderberg conferences remain a closely guarded secret. Unsurprisingly, this has led many to suspect that the powerful globalist ideologues who attend these closed-door wargaming discussions are up to no good. Organizers defend the secretive nature of the conference by claiming that it allows attendees to speak informally among peers.

To get a sense of why Bilderberg conferences are often associated with conspiratorial inquiry, look no further than the roster of last year’s meeting in Washington, D.C.

The meetings included several heads of state and the world’s most powerful spy chiefs. On the American side, it included multiple Biden Administration cabinet level officials, and the likes of the CIA Director, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Eric Schmidt of Google, Sam Altman of ChatGPT, and Peter Thiel, to name a few. On the European side, attendees included the British and French spy chiefs and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, among others. The topics of discussion included:

1. Geopolitical Realignments

2. NATO Challenges

3. China

4. Indo-Pacific Realignment

5. Sino-US Tech Competition

6. Russia

7. Continuity of Government and the Economy

8. Disruption of the Global Financial System

9. Disinformation

10. Energy Security and Sustainability

11. Post Pandemic Health

12. Fragmentation of Democratic Societies

13. Trade and Deglobalisation

14. Ukraine

This year’s agenda has not yet been released, and attendees have not yet been revealed. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will be in town, but the only publicly confirmed attendees are EU commissioners Paolo Gentiloni and Didier Reynders Justice. The Dossier will be following up as soon as we gather more information.

