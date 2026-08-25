The Dossier

The Dossier

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SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
2d

Disgusting. If you're a writer, you write. Your own words. Your own thoughts. Your own experiences.

"Everybody else is doing it" isn't a great excuse -- especially when your entire industry is in free fall and being taken over by AI slop articles!

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JLE's avatar
JLE
2d

At least the "media" finally acknowledges just how completely irrelevant they have become.

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