If you haven’t heard the news yet, the Biden Administration’s Justice Department announced Friday afternoon that they were indicting President Trump, listing 37 felony allegations against the former president.

I’ll spare you the outrage or celebrations that you’re probably seeing proliferating through the media industry, depending on which side you stand on, because none of that is particularly consequential to the issue at hand.

I surveyed some followers on social media to get a sense of what people were thinking, and the reactions varied from “I’m so sick of Donald Trump dominating the news for every day of my existence!” to “this is a witch hunt!”

Tyler Cardon, the CEO of Blaze Media, added some insightful commentary too.

“Everyone’s stuck in an endless cycle of whataboutism,” Cardon replied. “There are no objective standards anymore. Probably never were. It just wasn’t as obvious as it is now. Politics is about power. Those who wield it punish their enemies and reward their friends.”

Indeed.

I somehow find myself agreeing with all three sentiments expressed.

Nonetheless, there’s a clear lesson from this debacle: no more pretenses.

No more pretending that there is equal treatment in the United States under the current system. These indictments prove with absolute clarity that there is currently no such thing as equal treatment under the law here. It’s a sad state of reality for a country founded on the fundamental notion that all people are created equal.

The politically motivated indictment against a former president makes it crystal clear that there are two tiers of justice in America.

There is a Uniparty in the United States that maintains special protections for virtually any and all crimes, and then there is everyone else.

Donald Trump falls into that “everyone else” category, despite having obtained the highest office in the country, because he did not ideologically conform strongly enough with Uniparty sentiment.

Crimes committed by Uniparty members always go unpunished. The president’s crackhead son can engage in a multi million dollar influence peddling scheme. The former Secretary of State can get caught destroying evidence of her criminal activity. Multiple presidents can get away with lying their country into a series of devastating wars, resulting in the deaths of thousands of Americans. They are truly untouchables.

And instead of acting as neutral representatives of law and justice, federal agencies are committed to their status as the Praetorian Guard of the Uniparty. They still pay lip service to American founding ideals, but they know that we know that they are actively making a mockery of it, and they still don’t care.

"We have one set of laws in this country and they apply to everyone," Special counsel Jack Smith said in defending his indictment. "Adhering to and applying the laws is what determines the outcome of an investigation. Nothing more, nothing less."

Share