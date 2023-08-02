I believe President Trump achieved a lot of positive things during his first three years in office. I think he is something of a decent man and truly wants to elevate the standard of living for every American.

Is he my number one pick in the GOP primary? No. His final year in the White House was a complete and total disaster. Is he a far superior candidate than most of the field? Probably. Unlike many of his competitors, the whole actively attempting to avoid a nuclear exchange scenario is quite comforting.

Nonetheless, I refuse to let myself become absorbed by his legal and personal battles involving the never ending 2020 election drama saga, which is capturing so many Americans who probably have better things to do with their lives.

Are the latest indictments nonsense? Sure seems like it. Is he being unfairly targeted? Yes, that’s definitely the case.

Yet the Trump Show has reached beyond Walking Dead territory. We are on season 20 of the original production, and there are already multiple spin offs. Interestingly enough, both Mr Trump and his detractors seem to want this show to go on forever and ever.

But I now live in a country where the ruling Uniparty has fully embraced a series of hostile, authoritarian ideologies that present a much bigger threat to the lives of men without a multi billion dollar war chest and a team of attorneys on speed dial. The people in charge are trying to transform the United States into a centralized surveillance state akin to how the Chinese Communist Party rules Beijing, and this would have obvious ramifications for the entirety of our society.

President Trump is just one of many targets of the regime. And his first go around The Swamp shows that he may not even understand how to defeat these antagonists, many of which were elevated into their current roles during his administration.

President Trump’s story is not my story or your story. He is not in fact “standing in the way” of anything. He is but one significant man in a country of 330 million. We need not be called upon to “sacrifice” any further for one person, regardless of the morality of his personal and professional journeys and struggles.

Also, if Donald Trump wants to be president again, he should be spending more of his own money to fight these battles against these nefarious forces. It is wildly off putting that his team is instead fundraising off of low and middle income citizens. These are small donor donors, who are being pushed to dish out their precious cash reserves to non tax deductible political campaigns.

We all have limited time on this earth, and we can choose to spend it a variety of ways. It just seems like such a waste to be captured by an endless loop of political drama.

At The Dossier, we try to spend our research and writing hours finding unique, underreported issues that are of significance to people who support human freedom. We don’t want to waste your time on this publication being outraged at the latest political injustice in a series of endless political injustices. We refuse to let the seemingly never-ending Trump Show dominate all of your precious time.

Share