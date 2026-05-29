The Dossier

The Dossier

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Locke's Conscience
May 29

Anyone who supports data centers has never lived around data centers...

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NeverForget1776
May 29

IMPORTANT NOTE: While this wealthy guy in China is helping funds these protests that doesn't mean everything being said or all there are a part of it. There are people having their land/home taken via eminent domain to enable these data centers. Kevin O'Leary's data center project didn't speak with the towns people to get approval but that of just 3 board commissioners and who's to say they weren't incentivized to say yes? Yes these were elected board members but al in Congress are elected and I hope none here including Jordan would argue that means its all on the up and up and that there's no corruption going on.

Back in its day, the Italian Mafia often organized schemes to combat or counter efforts by The FBI. Just because they did this that doesn't mean the FBI never did anything unethical or even illegal.

The point is that just because there is some well funded protests being done over these data centers that doesn't mean the creation of these things are all on the up and up and that there is nothing illegal or corrupt going on to make these data centers a thing.

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