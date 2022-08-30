The Purge: Biden Admin vax mandates were used to suppress dissent, produce ideological conformity
Nothing scientific about it.
There was never anything scientific about it.
The “Fauci ouchie” has become weaponized by governments to act as a litmus test for compliance and conformity, and the FBI’s developing role in the process serves as the perfect example for how the purge is being conducted throughout the American government.
