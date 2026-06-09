The Dossier

The Dossier

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Mrs Bucket's avatar
Mrs Bucket
1dEdited

Two very different things. One an obvious lie, one already being used as a tool to warp young minds. Who is held responsible when AI lies, which it frequently does, who can we take to court?

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1d

A/i is kind of doomy. I mean it's dark, soulless, unfeeling, uncaring, inhuman, calculating, thoughtless and heartless.

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